J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of JSAIY stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.