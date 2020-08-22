iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACWI)

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 8,804 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 610% compared to the average volume of 1,240 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,457,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,658,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,135,000 after buying an additional 2,340,558 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,028,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,021,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 84.2% during the second quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 1,603,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,235,000 after buying an additional 733,343 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.29.

