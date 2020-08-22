IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

IQ opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.56. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. On average, research analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in IQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IQIYI by 213.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in IQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in IQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

