Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 28.2% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BSMT opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

