Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Up 62.7% in July

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,584,800 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the July 15th total of 20,022,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,049.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IITSF opened at $2.11 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

