Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Up 62.7% in July

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,584,800 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the July 15th total of 20,022,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,049.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IITSF opened at $2.11 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.