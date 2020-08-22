Interfor (TSE:IFP) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James now has a C$23.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$20.50. Interfor traded as high as C$18.58 and last traded at C$18.34, with a volume of 869823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.32.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Interfor from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Interfor from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Interfor from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Interfor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.28.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.