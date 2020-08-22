Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Sells $104,000.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew J. Surdykowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $397,782.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,430 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,698 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

