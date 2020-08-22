Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inter Parfums from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BWS Financial raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.43.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $42.59 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 143,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 67,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

