Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given a C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Pi Financial set a C$6.75 target price on Integra Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at C$4.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.78 million and a PE ratio of -8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.22 and a 12-month high of C$5.90.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

