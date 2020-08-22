Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given a C$6.75 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$6.75 price objective on Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITR. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$4.65 on Friday. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.90. The stock has a market cap of $114.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.46.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

