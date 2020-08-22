Insider Selling: Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) EVP Sells $104,620.50 in Stock

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $104,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kevin D. Cordell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Kevin D. Cordell sold 4,860 shares of Wright Medical Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $143,904.60.

WMGI stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Wright Medical Group NV has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wright Medical Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMGI shares. BidaskClub lowered Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

