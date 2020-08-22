Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Sells 2,140 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,140 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $98,097.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of TRHC stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.12. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
