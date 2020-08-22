Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Sells 2,140 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,140 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $98,097.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.12. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after purchasing an additional 227,187 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 368,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

