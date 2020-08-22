Insider Selling: Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CEO Sells $116,050.50 in Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RSG opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average of $84.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 317.1% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

