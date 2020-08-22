Insider Selling: Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) CEO Sells $92,442.00 in Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) CEO Jim Barr sold 6,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 13th, Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of Nautilus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $1,421,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $11.73 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $372.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Nautilus by 705.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 114,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 100,221 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nautilus by 523.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

