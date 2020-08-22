Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $198,176.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director David M. Kelly sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.72, for a total transaction of $198,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $236.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.54. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.90 and a fifty-two week high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,717,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,655,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 845.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,190,000 after buying an additional 210,383 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 166,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,045,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,582,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

