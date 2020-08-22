Insider Selling: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Director Sells $40,011.30 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BEN opened at $20.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,642,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $468,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $412,804,000 after acquiring an additional 995,802 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,060,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,028,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $105,449,000 after purchasing an additional 875,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

