Insider Selling: Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $206,780.00 in Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 17th, Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $158,060.00.
Shares of DBX opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,573 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 450.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,098,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,013 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,760,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,624 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,258,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,413,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBX. Citigroup began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.
