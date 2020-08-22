Insider Selling: Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $206,780.00 in Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $158,060.00.

Shares of DBX opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,573 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 450.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,098,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,013 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,760,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,624 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,258,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,413,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBX. Citigroup began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

