Insider Selling: Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) COO Sells $426,418.36 in Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $426,418.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CWH opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 122.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 4.15. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 234,505 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Camping World by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

