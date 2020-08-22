Insider Selling: Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) COO Sells $426,418.36 in Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) COO Tamara Ward sold 12,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $426,418.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CWH opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 122.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 4.15. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $42.49.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
