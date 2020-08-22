Insider Buying: New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) COO Buys $510,480.00 in Stock

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) COO Michael J. Christenson bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.72 per share, with a total value of $510,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,970.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NEWR stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. New Relic Inc has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on New Relic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on New Relic from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Argus lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 53.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 276.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

