Insider Buying: Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) CEO Buys $481,250.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LOB opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

LOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

