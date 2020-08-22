Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) versus Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Financial Survey

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Independent Bank Group pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

69.8% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Independent Bank Group and Horizon Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus target price of $43.80, indicating a potential downside of 3.50%. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.89%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Horizon Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $731.11 million 2.68 $192.74 million $5.08 8.94 Horizon Bancorp $251.39 million 1.89 $66.54 million $1.64 6.60

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group 26.11% 8.76% 1.33% Horizon Bancorp 25.36% 10.12% 1.21%

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Horizon Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 73 branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 63 full service offices and 3 loan and deposit production offices in Northern and Central regions of Indiana, as well as Southern, Central, and Great Lakes bay regions of Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

