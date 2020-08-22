Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ICLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $515.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.64. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.02 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

