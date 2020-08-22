Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HUBG. Barclays upped their price target on Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group stock opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hub Group has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $60.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hub Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,394,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Hub Group by 54.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.