Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HD. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $283.23 on Thursday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $290.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.45 and its 200-day moving average is $234.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

