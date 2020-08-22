Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Hilton Hotels worth $26,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Hotels by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $87.35 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

