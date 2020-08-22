Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at $897,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $95.24 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

