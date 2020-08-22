Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

HTBK stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $407.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $42,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,951.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 123.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 260,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 143,850 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 15.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 31.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 48,799 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

