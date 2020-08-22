Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 31.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,875 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,059,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.6% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 656,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 157,714 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 103.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 577,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after buying an additional 293,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

