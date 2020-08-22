Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.13

Heineken Holding NV (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.13 and traded as low as $80.85. Heineken shares last traded at $80.85, with a volume of 1,211 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.04.

Heineken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, brews and sells beer and cider. The company sells its beers under, including Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands; and ciders under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.