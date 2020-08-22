Head-To-Head Survey: Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) vs. Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Medalist Diversified REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.34 million 5.53 $4.49 million N/A N/A Medalist Diversified REIT $8.27 million 0.87 -$3.02 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Bridge Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Medalist Diversified REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manhattan Bridge Capital currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.18%. Medalist Diversified REIT has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.96%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.7%. Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 60.94% 13.47% 7.64% Medalist Diversified REIT -49.19% -23.06% -5.56%

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company's loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

There is no company description available for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.

