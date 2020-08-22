Head-To-Head Survey: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) versus First Midwest Bancorp (NYSE:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 16.97% 6.70% 0.83% Cullen/Frost Bankers 23.29% 7.27% 0.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $861.62 million 1.62 $199.74 million $1.98 6.18 Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.50 billion 2.92 $443.60 million $6.84 10.19

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp. First Midwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Midwest Bancorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cullen/Frost Bankers 6 4 2 0 1.67

First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.09%. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus target price of $78.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.04%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats First Midwest Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. It serves commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company operates 120 locations and 177 automated teller machines in greater Chicago metropolitan area, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 194 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 131 financial centers and 1,200 ATMs. The company serves the energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.