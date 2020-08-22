Head to Head Contrast: Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) vs. First National (NASDAQ:FXNC)

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) and First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Oritani Financial has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oritani Financial and First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oritani Financial $160.51 million 5.23 $52.06 million $1.18 15.76 First National $40.29 million 1.70 $10.14 million N/A N/A

Oritani Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Dividends

Oritani Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Oritani Financial pays out 61.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oritani Financial and First National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oritani Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Oritani Financial and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oritani Financial 31.46% 9.63% 1.26% First National 25.15% 16.11% 1.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Oritani Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Oritani Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oritani Financial beats First National on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, consisting of mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans; and second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. The company also invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2018, it operated 25 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties, New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Oritani Financial Corp. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by various types of commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites. Additionally, it provides Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. The company operates through 15 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as a network of ATMs. First National Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

