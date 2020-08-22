Head-To-Head Contrast: OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) versus Citigroup (NASDAQ:C)

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OptimumBank and Citigroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A Citigroup 1 3 18 0 2.77

Citigroup has a consensus price target of $73.45, indicating a potential upside of 48.98%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than OptimumBank.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank -19.55% -16.17% -0.83% Citigroup 13.64% 7.40% 0.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimumBank and Citigroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $5.36 million 1.41 -$1.10 million N/A N/A Citigroup $103.45 billion 0.99 $19.40 billion $7.58 6.50

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank.

Volatility & Risk

OptimumBank has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citigroup beats OptimumBank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate and consumer loans, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,410 branches in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

