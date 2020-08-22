Head-To-Head Contrast: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Health Catalyst and Cardlytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million 8.18 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -22.48 Cardlytics $210.43 million 10.73 -$17.14 million ($0.75) -110.31

Cardlytics has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health Catalyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cardlytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Health Catalyst and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 8 1 3.11 Cardlytics 1 3 2 0 2.17

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus price target of $39.10, indicating a potential upside of 22.49%. Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $55.17, indicating a potential downside of 33.32%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -46.91% -20.74% -12.55% Cardlytics -18.86% -26.42% -17.67%

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Cardlytics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company offers Data Operating System (DOS), a data platform that allows customers to integrate and organize their disparate data sources to enable analytics, including healthcare-specific terminology, data governance, and meta-data management. It also develops foundational software applications comprising Population Builder application that enables clinicians and administrators to author, manage, view, and publish pre-built and custom population ruleset definitions; Touchstone application for benchmarking solutions; and Leading Wisely application for dashboards and reporting solutions. In addition, the company provides domain-specific software applications, such as CORUS application for activity-based costing; patient safety monitor analytics; care management services; population health foundations solutions; and quality and regulatory measures solutions. Further, it offers analytics accelerators, which facilitate analytic insights across clinical, financial, and operational use-cases. Additionally, the company provides data and analytics services, including data engineering, analytic engineer, implementation, data science, analytics strategy, and data governance services; and clinical, financial, and operational services comprising quality and process improvement strategy, patient safety, cost accounting, population health and value-based care, abstraction data submission, and health catalyst university educational services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

