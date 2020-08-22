Head-To-Head Contrast: Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Sterling Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBT)

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp $186.82 million 0.82 $56.95 million N/A N/A

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Community Investors Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50

Sterling Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 171.38%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Community Investors Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp 30.49% 16.55% 1.73%

Volatility & Risk

Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

