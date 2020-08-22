Head-To-Head Comparison: TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) and Arcosa (OTCMKTS:ACA)

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) and Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TechPrecision and Arcosa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechPrecision $16.01 million 2.37 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Arcosa $1.74 billion 1.26 $113.30 million $2.35 19.29

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than TechPrecision.

Profitability

This table compares TechPrecision and Arcosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechPrecision -4.54% -7.15% -4.39% Arcosa 6.32% 6.86% 5.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TechPrecision and Arcosa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechPrecision 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcosa 0 1 3 0 2.75

Arcosa has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.95%. Given Arcosa’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcosa is more favorable than TechPrecision.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of TechPrecision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Arcosa shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of TechPrecision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Arcosa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TechPrecision has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcosa has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arcosa beats TechPrecision on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal components and systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems. The company also provides manufacturing engineering services to assist customers. It serves customers in defense, aerospace, nuclear, energy, medical, and precision industrial markets. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc. manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction. It serves concrete producers; commercial, residential, industrial, and highway contractors; manufacturers of masonry products; state and local governments; and equipment rental dealers. The Energy Equipment Group segment provides structural wind towers for wind turbine producers; steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution; and pressurized and non-pressurized storage and distribution containers that store and transport various products, such as propane, anhydrous ammonia, and natural gas liquids. The Transportation Products Group segment offers hopper barges, tank barges, fiberglass covers, hatches, castings, and winches for commercial marine transportation companies and industrial shippers; axles, circular forgings, and coupling devices for freight, tank, locomotive, and passenger rail transportation equipment, as well as for other industrial uses; and cast components for use in the industrial and mining sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

