Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Given a €42.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HLAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.29 ($56.81) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €39.85 ($46.88).

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd stock opened at €53.00 ($62.35) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is €50.71 and its 200 day moving average is €78.37. Hapag-Lloyd has a twelve month low of €44.55 ($52.41) and a twelve month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

