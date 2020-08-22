Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target Increased to C$1.85 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial set a C$1.60 target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital set a C$1.80 target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of CVE HTL opened at C$1.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.17. The company has a market cap of $165.83 million and a PE ratio of 120.83. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of C$0.86 and a 52-week high of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

