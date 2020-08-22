Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,078 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HALO. JMP Securities raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $348,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,337 shares of company stock worth $1,687,613 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.27 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 17.34.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

