Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 64.8% in July

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 200,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,139,000.
Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
