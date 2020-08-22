Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 64.8% in July

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

In other Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst news, insider Donald A. Jr. Chubb bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $206,190.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 200,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,139,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

