Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIF opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. Griffin Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.45.

In other news, VP Scott Charles Bosco sold 3,000 shares of Griffin Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $155,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffin Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Griffin Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $374,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

