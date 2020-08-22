Greystone Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greystone Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:GLGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Greystone Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

GLGI opened at $1.10 on Friday. Greystone Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

In other news, Director Larry J. Lebarre sold 77,000 shares of Greystone Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $69,300.00.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

