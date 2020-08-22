Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GBX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $893.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In other news, Director Duane Charles Mcdougall sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $268,175.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $126,823.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $131,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,463 shares in the company, valued at $644,110.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,116 shares of company stock valued at $692,825 in the last ninety days. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 36,682 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after buying an additional 116,927 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

