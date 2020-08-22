Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Masco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Masco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Masco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,312 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAS opened at $58.70 on Friday. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

