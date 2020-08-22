Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 90.1% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 49,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.77.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.49.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

