Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the July 15th total of 140,100 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Great Elm Capital stock. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 327,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Great Elm Capital accounts for approximately 1.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 3.26% of Great Elm Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GECC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

GECC stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.76. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 163.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.12%. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 93.46%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

