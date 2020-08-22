Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the July 15th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

SNSR stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60.

