Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

GWRS opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.65 million, a P/E ratio of 230.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.39. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0241 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 290.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 119.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 53.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

