Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Royce Value Trust (NASDAQ:RVT) Financial Comparison

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royce Value Trust has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Royce Value Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Royce Value Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Royce Value Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital -13.99% 10.76% 5.88% Royce Value Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Royce Value Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Gladstone Capital pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gladstone Capital and Royce Value Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Royce Value Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Royce Value Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $50.03 million 4.65 $19.87 million $0.84 8.88 Royce Value Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Royce Value Trust.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Royce Value Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 2000 Index. Royce Value Trust Inc. was formed on July 1, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.