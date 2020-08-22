Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Givaudan from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Main First Bank raised Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Givaudan from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $57.68.

